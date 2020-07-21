Henry Schwartz and Sengi Kimura look for fish Monday in the West River in Brattleboro, Vt. (AP/Brattleboro Reformer/Kristopher Radder)

Gun charges filed in protest encounter

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis' top prosecutor on Monday charged a white husband and wife with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displaying guns during a racial-injustice protest outside their mansion.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who are both personal-injury attorneys in their 60s, also face a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault after he confronted protesters with a semi-automatic rifle, screamed at them and pointed the weapon at them, according to a probable-cause statement. The statement said Patricia McCloskey then emerged with a semi-automatic handgun, yelling at protesters to "go" and pointing it at them. No shots were fired.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said the McCloskeys' actions risked creating a violent situation during an otherwise nonviolent protest.

"It is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner -- that is unlawful in the city of St. Louis," Gardner said.

An attorney for the couple, Joel Schwartz, in a statement called the decision to charge "disheartening as I unequivocally believe no crime was committed." Supporters of the McCloskeys said they were legally defending their $1.15 million home.

Several Republican leaders have condemned Gardner's investigation, including President Donald Trump, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Sen. Josh Hawley, who has urged Attorney General William Barr to undertake a civil-rights investigation of Gardner. On Friday, Parson said in an interview that he would likely pardon the couple if they were convicted.

Democrat chosen to run for Lewis' seat

ATLANTA -- The head of Georgia's Democratic Party has been chosen to face a Republican reality TV personality in the November contest for the seat of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, a towering figure who served in Congress for more than 30 years.

The selection of state Sen. Nikema Williams caps a quick process driven by state law where the party had roughly 72 hours to select someone to take Lewis' spot on the ballot.

After Lewis' death Friday, the state party opened an online application process for people interested, receiving more than 130 applications by Sunday night. That group was then narrowed down to a list of five finalists for the executive committee of the Democratic Party of Georgia to consider.

On Monday, Williams received 37 of 41 votes from the committee after it heard from five finalists in rapid-fire interviews during a meeting held by videoconference because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Williams will face Republican Angela Stanton-King in November. Stanton-King is a reality TV personality and was pardoned earlier this year by President Donald Trump for her role in a stolen-car ring, after serving six months of home confinement in 2007.

Missouri priest faces more abuse claims

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield-Cape Girardeau Catholic Diocese has reported receiving three new allegations of sexual misconduct involving a priest, and that a review has found the allegations to be credible.

The Rev. Gary Carr, who is now retired, was initially named in April when the diocese released a report outlining another credible report of abuse made against him by a man who said he was 10 to 13 years old when he was abused. The new report involves men who say they were children when Carr abused them in the 1980s and early 1990s, television station KYTV reported Monday.

Church officials said the new allegations have been forwarded to the Butler County prosecuting attorney. No criminal charges have been brought against Carr.

Carr, 65, was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau in 1982. He was placed on administrative leave and restricted in his ministry in 2008, and that action was affirmed in 2016. A telephone listing for Carr could not be found Monday.

Filing: Congressman misled detective

TOPEKA, Kan. -- A freshman Kansas congressman is accused of misleading a sheriff's detective by blaming staff for a problem with his state voter registration form that led to three felony criminal charges, a prosecutor said Monday in a new court filing.

Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins listed a postal box at a UPS Inc. store in Topeka as his residence for voter registration purposes for more than three months starting in late August 2019. The charges against him in state district court in Shawnee County include voting illegally in a Topeka City Council race in November 2019 and providing false information to the sheriff's detective during an investigation of whether Watkins broke state election laws.

Watkins has called the charges "bogus" and his attorney filed a request last week with the presiding judge in the case to have District Attorney Mike Kagay disqualified. Watkins' lawyer alleges that Kagay, a Republican, has a conflict of interest because Kagay's reelection campaign this year shares a direct mail provider with State Treasurer Jake LaTurner, who is seeking to unseat Watkins in the Aug. 4 primary.

