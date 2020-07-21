Happy birthday. Tell yourself what you want and it may or may not be true. Humans are, after all, notoriously bad at predicting their own happiness. How do you know if you really want a thing? You don't have to convince yourself. You're already in action before you know what the thought process is. The lessons of this fiery moon moment: Actions don't lie.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Since a person is only as beautiful as the mind he or she inhabits, education is the best beauty investment anyone could make. Tonight, you'll add specialness to the lives of others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It's your week to get straight in your own mind what value you bring. Once you do this, it's not long before the rest of the world pays you accordingly. First, the payment comes in energy. Then, it comes in dollars.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Brevity flatters almost anything you pick up today. Make quick work of your tasks and conversations and you'll breeze through without getting ensnarled in a farrago of details.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Avoid making a case for what you can't do. You have no idea, really, what you are capable of and will not know until after you have already accomplished it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The winds of responsibility blow you along the sea of life. You move as long as you put up your sail and let them push you. If you want to switch directions, you're going to need something different: a motor.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You're becoming profoundly aware of what you really want. In fact, it's hard to avoid. Reason has taken a back seat, and your desire is running the whole show today.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It would be very easy to become indulgent today, so ward off this potential. If you give something away for everything you bring in, you'll be organized and efficient.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You have values you don't even know about. The way that you find them is by noticing and wondering about your own behavior, some of which will surprise you today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). If someone perceives you as being above them, it is only human nature to want to bring you down a notch. This is why the best leaders are always humble and as hardworking as those being led.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Even though you feel very good when you're productive, it's important to note that your worth doesn't come from your productivity. Do it for the joy it brings you and others.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). "I can resist anything but temptation," said Oscar Wilde, and even though you have strong power of resistance, you will be tested by the delicious things on offer today.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Deferred dreams are submarines, invisible below the water's surface with the power to torpedo anything that's sailing smoothly. Surface your aspirations. They are safer that way.