The World in Brief

Francis De Arce pets the dogs Monday at the boarding-kennel waterpark where he works in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP/Jon Gambrell)

Lay Catholics can do some rites with OK

VATICAN CITY -- The Vatican said on Monday that in very exceptional circumstances and with special permission, lay Catholics can be allowed to perform marriage rites.

In a document issued by the Holy See office for clergy, the Vatican said that could only happen if there are no priests or deacons available, the nation's bishops sign off on the exception and the Holy See approves.

The same document stresses that lay faithful can preach at liturgy services, but never can give homilies at Masses.

The Vatican document said that the local bishop, using his "prudent judgment," may entrust to lay faithful in "exceptional circumstances" such duties including celebrating funeral rites, administering baptism, assisting at marriages -- with the Holy See's permission -- and preaching in a church in case of need.

It noted that "where there is a lack of priests and deacons, the diocesan bishop can delegate lay persons to assist at marriages" after the nation's bishops conference signs off on the decision and the Vatican gives its permission, too.

"Under no circumstances, however, may lay people give the homily during the celebration of the Eucharist," said the Congregation for the Clergy.

Tourists ride a chairlift in front of the matterhorn mountain, second from left, and the Glacier de Tsanfleuron, down, at Glacier 3000 during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Les Diablerets, Switzerland, Monday, July 20, 2020. In Switzerland, from 6 July, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)

The document is aimed at encouraging parishes to be more dynamic in carrying out the church's evangelizing mission and less focused on themselves, as desired by Pope Francis.

Saudi King Salman in hospital for tests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Saudi Arabia's King Salman has been admitted to a hospital in the capital, Riyadh, for medical tests due to inflammation of the gallbladder, the kingdom's Royal Court said Monday in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

The statement said the 84-year-old monarch is being tested at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital. The brief statement did not provide further details.

The hospital frequently treats royal family members, including those who've contracted the coronavirus. The facility is specialized in transplant surgeries, research and training programs.

Salman has been in power since January 2015. He is considered the last Saudi monarch of his generation of brothers who have held power since the death of their father and founder of Saudi Arabia, King Abdulaziz.

His health is closely watched by observers because of the absolute powers he holds presiding over one of the world's top producers of oil and one of it's biggest economies.

Salman's reign has been marked by quick, sweeping changes in a country accustomed to slow, gradual reforms. Since coming to power, he's taken the country to war in Yemen, hardened the kingdom's stance toward Shiite rival Iran and severed ties with neighboring Qatar.

He's empowered his 34-year-old son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as his successor. The crown prince's assertive and bold style of leadership, as well as his consolidation of power and sidelining of potential rivals, has been controversial.

8 Afghan soldiers die in suicide bombing

KABUL, Afghanistan -- A suicide truck bomber struck an army convoy in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, killing at least eight Afghan soldiers, the Defense Ministry said.

Another nine troops were wounded in the attack in Maidan Wardak province. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Taliban and a local Islamic State affiliate routinely target Afghan security forces.

The Taliban have stepped up attacks across Afghanistan despite signing a peace deal with the U.S. in February. That agreement was intended to pave the way for talks between the insurgents and the Afghan government leading to an end to decades of war.

Those talks were supposed to begin this month, but the process has stalled over the implementation of a prisoner release.

The peace deal called for the Afghan government to free 5,000 Taliban prisoners in exchange for the Taliban releasing 1,000 captive government personnel. So far, the government has freed more than 4,200, and the Taliban have freed around 800.

Iran executes man convicted of U.S. aid

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran executed a man convicted of providing information to the United States and Israel about a prominent Revolutionary Guard general later killed by a U.S. drone strike, state TV reported on Monday.

The report said the death sentence was carried out against Mahmoud Mousavi Majd, without elaborating.

The country's judiciary had said in June that Majd was "linked to the CIA and the Mossad," the Israeli intelligence agency, and alleged that Majd shared security information on the Guard and its expeditionary unit, called the Quds, or Jerusalem Force, which Qassem Soleimani commanded.

Soleimani was killed in an American drone strike in Baghdad in January.

The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, and five others.

Iran later retaliated for Soleimani's killing with a ballistic missile strike targeting U.S. forces in Iraq.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports