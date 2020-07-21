Little Rock airport site approved for drug company; 175 new jobs planned

SCA Pharmaceutical, LLC, a maker of compound drugs for 600 hospitals across the United States, said it will add 175 jobs over the next three years under an agreement to take over the former Southwest Airlines reservation center at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport.

The agreement, which the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission approved Tuesday, also calls for the airport to pay for construction of a new building on the property, 1901 Kellett Road, at a cost of up to $3 million. SCA will then spend an estimated $8 million to $10 million to create a "clean room," an area of the facility that controls the environment for dust, airborne microbes and other possible contaminants.

Michael Kidd, the chief financial officer for the 10-year-old company, said the agreement was the product of a two-year search for a new location. The company's four locations in Little Rock have been at maximum capacity since 2017. SCA also announced last week it was expanding its facility in Windsor, Conn.

"We really, sincerely wanted to bring these jobs to Little Rock and make sure that it happened," Kidd said.