NBA key dates glance

by Todd Pearce | Today at 2:00 a.m.

NBA RESTART KEY DATES

THROUGH JULY 29 Tream training camps and scrimmages

JULY 30 Seeding games begin

AUG. 15-16 Possible Eastern/Western conference play-in games

AUG. 31 Conference semifinals target date

SEPT. 30 NBA Finals target date

OCT. 13 Last day of NBA FInals

SOURCE ESPN.com

