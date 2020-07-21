NBA key dates glance

At a glance
NBA RESTART KEY DATES
THROUGH JULY 29 Tream training camps and scrimmages
JULY 30 Seeding games begin
AUG. 15-16 Possible Eastern/Western conference play-in games
AUG. 31 Conference semifinals target date
SEPT. 30 NBA Finals target date
OCT. 13 Last day of NBA FInals
SOURCE ESPN.com
