PB bank to release

2Q earnings report

Simmons First National Corp. is scheduled to release its second-quarter earnings before the market opens today. Executives with the Pine Bluff bank also have scheduled a conference call to discuss the announcement at 9 a.m.

Callers can dial in at 1-866-298-7926, conference ID 9275743. The call will also be available through the company's website at www.simmonsbank.com.

Simmons had total assets of about $20.8 billion as of March 31. The bank has branches in Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Last month, the bank exited the Colorado market by agreeing to sell three branches and a loan-production office in the Denver area to First Western Trust Bank of Colorado.

The bank's first-quarter profit jumped 62% to $77.2 million, bolstered by a one-time gain of $4.4 million from the sale of five bank branches in Texas.

Simmons shares fell 37 cents, or 2.3%, to close Monday at $15.90. The shares have traded between $27.29 and $13.75 in the past 12 months.

-- Andrew Moreau

Murphy USA to post

2Q revenue results

Murphy USA, based in El Dorado, will release preliminary second quarter 2020 earnings results before the market opens today. A conference call to discuss the report will begin at 10 a.m.

The conference number is 1-833-968-2218, with a reference number of 3198063. The call also can accessed at http://ir.corporate.murphyusa.com.

The retail fuel and convenience chain reported net income of $89.3 million, or $2.92 per share, in the year's first quarter, exceeding analysts' expectations for an earnings period marred by the coronavirus pandemic.

First quarter revenue was $3.18 billion, better than analysts' expectations of $3 billion and 2% higher than the $3.11 billion in the first quarter of 2019.

Murphy USA shares rose $1.04, or 0.9%, to close Monday at $117.91. The shares have traded between $121.24 and $78.75 in the past year.

-- Stephen Steed

Arkansas Index falls

2.83, ends at 406.37

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 406.37, down 2.83.

"U.S. stock gained ground as technology shares pushed the Nasdaq to a record high and trial results on COVID-19 vaccines helped investors look past a spike in new cases of the disease," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

Shares of Uniti Group rose 1.5% to lead the index. Shares of ArcBest Corp. fell 2.7%, and Home BancShares stock dropped 2.6%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.