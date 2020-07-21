Off the Wire

FILE - In this April 22, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump watches as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

BASEBALL

MLB doubles replay cameras

Major League Baseball doubled the isolated cameras available for video reviews to 24 this year. MLB also arranged for high-frame rate cameras to stream directly to the new replay operations center and ballpark video rooms, and for MLB-controlled 4K cameras with zoom lenses to be installed at high locations behind home plate. A new replay hub about twice the size of the old one was constructed as part of the move of Major League Baseball and MLB Advanced Media to a combined office space in Manhattan, across the street from Radio City Music Hall. Each manager will have 20 seconds to decide whether to ask for a video review of a call subject to a challenge, down from 30 seconds. MLB started widespread video review in 2014. There were 1,275 reviews during the 2019 regular season, including 1,051 requested by managers that averaged 1 minute, 46 seconds. Among those calls, 603 (47.3%) were overturned, 310 (24.3%) were confirmed, 352 (27.6%) were allowed to stand, and 10 (0.8%) were for record keeping.

BASKETBALL

Gonzaga loses Petrusev

West Coast Conference Player of the Year Filip Petrusev announced Monday that he will pursue a professional career and not return for his final two years at Gonzaga, citing uncertainty about the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the upcoming college basketball season. Petrusev tweeted that while his goal is to play in the NBA, he has signed with Mega Bemax of Serbia. Petrusev averaged a team-high 17.8 points per game, which ranked third in the West Coast Conference last season.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, prepares to testify before a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP)