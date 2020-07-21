Overnight lane closings on Interstate 49 in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- Work on a bridge over Interstate 49 in Bentonville requires nighttime lane closings, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

Weather permitting, crews will be working on the East Central Avenue bridge over I-49 at Exit 88. Interstate lanes will alternately be closed north and south of the bridge between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Wednesday night through Friday night.

Traffic will be controlled with construction barrels and signs. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone and watch for slower traffic speeds.

Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones.