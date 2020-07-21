Rogers woman accused of stabbing man

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers woman was arrested Saturday in connection with a man who was stabbed.

Natasha Lynn Boen, 20, was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with a $50,000 bond. She was arrested in connection with battery.

Rogers police received a call at 1:10 p.m. Saturday concerning a stabbing in the 400 block of West Olrich Street, according to a probable cause affidavit. Witnesses told police a man had been stabbed and the suspect ran into a wooded area.

Michael Clark was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Rogers with two stab wounds.

Clark told police he was walking to work and passed a person who said something about him messing with a friend, according to the affidavit. Clark said the person then began stabbing him. Clark was stabbed once in upper left shoulder and the upper left side of his stomach.

He told police his attacker was wearing a blue bandana over his or her face, according to the affidavit. Witnesses told police the person was wearing a blue or gray shirt.

Police searched the woods and found Boen, who was wearing clothing described by the witnesses.

Boen's arraignment is scheduled for Aug 24 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's courtroom.