State Sports Briefs

BASKETBALL

Joe not at UA practice

FAYETTEVILLE – Isaiah Joe didn't take part in the University of Arkansas basketball team's first offseason practice on Monday, but he remains a member of the Razorbacks.

Joe, a 6-5 guard from Fort Smith Northside, didn't practice because he is still considering whether to keep his name in the NBA Draft as an early entry, or withdraw his name and return to Arkansas for his junior season.

"Isaiah was not at the team's first workout [Monday] as he is still exploring his NBA dream," Arkansas team spokesman Mike Cawood said. "The program continues to fully support Isaiah as he goes through this process."

Joe, who averaged 16.9 points last season, has until Aug. 3 to withdraw his name from the draft to retain his college eligibility, according to a deadline set by the NCAA after the draft was delayed to Oct. 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Joe put his name into the draft as an early entry in April, but has not signed with an agent.

-- Bob Holt

BASEBALL

Legion to begin tournaments

The AA and AAA American Legion state baseball tournaments are set to begin this week, with four cities to host the events in order to keep attendance down at the respective facilities.

Both Sheridan and Bryant will entertain the 14-team AAA tournament, beginning today with three games at each location. The University of Central Arkansas was originally slated to hold the tournament, but the school was forced to close its facilities over concerns about the spread of covid-19.

Fort Smith and Jacksonville will host the AA field, which will start Wednesday.

The coronavirus pandemic also has caused a few other changes to this year's games. Teams will play every other day in both events to allow for any back-and-forth travel and cut down on unnecessary overnight stays.

-- Erick Taylor

AAA American Legion State Baseball Tournament

at Sheridan and Bryant

Today's games

at Sheridan

Little Rock vs. Lake Hamilton, 3 p.m.

El Dorado vs. Batesville, 5:30 p.m.

Brinkley vs. Sheridan, 8 p.m.

at Bryant

Texarkana vs. Mountain Home, 3 p.m.

Russellville vs. Paragould, 5:30 p.m.

Cabot vs. Bryant, 8 p.m.

Thursday's games

at Bryant

Texarkana-Mountain Home loser vs. Cabot-Bryant loser, 3 p.m.

Fort Smith vs. Little Rock-Lake Hamilton winner, 5:30 p.m.

Texarkana-Mountain Home winner vs. Cabot-Bryant winner, 8 p.m.

at Sheridan

El Dorado-Batesville loser vs. Russellville-Paragould loser, 3 p.m.

El Dorado-Batesville winner vs. Russellville-Paragould winner, 5:30 p.m.

Crossett vs. Brinkley-Sheridan winner, 8 p.m.

AA American Legion State Baseball Tournament

at Fort Smith and Jacksonville

Wednesday's games

at Jacksonville

Sheridan vs. Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Bauxite vs. Jacksonville, 5:30 p.m.

at Fort Smith

Siloam Springs vs. Harrison, 3 p.m. (Forsgren Field)

Mountain Home vs. Fort Smith, 3 p.m. (Hunt's Park)