Super Quiz: Cameras

Who introduced the Kodak camera?
This type of room is used for developing photographs from film.
This three-legged rack is often used to support a camera.
For what does "SLR" stand as related to cameras?
Edward Land created this instant camera.
The traditional three-word cue to a film crew at the start of a take.
This type of camera lens shows an extremely wide area with curved edges.
Allen Funt created this hidden camera TV series.
Title of a 1951 Broadway play adapted from the novel "Goodbye to Berlin."
Answers
George Eastman
Darkroom
Tripod
Single-lens reflex camera
Polaroid
Lights, camera, action
Fisheye lens
"Candid Camera"
"I Am a Camera"
