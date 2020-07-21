Sections
Super Quiz: Cameras

Today at 1:49 a.m.

  1. Who introduced the Kodak camera?

  2. This type of room is used for developing photographs from film.

  3. This three-legged rack is often used to support a camera.

  4. For what does "SLR" stand as related to cameras?

  5. Edward Land created this instant camera.

  6. The traditional three-word cue to a film crew at the start of a take.

  7. This type of camera lens shows an extremely wide area with curved edges.

  8. Allen Funt created this hidden camera TV series.

  9. Title of a 1951 Broadway play adapted from the novel "Goodbye to Berlin."

Answers

  1. George Eastman

  2. Darkroom

  3. Tripod

  4. Single-lens reflex camera

  5. Polaroid

  6. Lights, camera, action

  7. Fisheye lens

  8. "Candid Camera"

  9. "I Am a Camera"

