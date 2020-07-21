Super Quiz: Cameras

Who introduced the Kodak camera?

This type of room is used for developing photographs from film.

This three-legged rack is often used to support a camera.

For what does "SLR" stand as related to cameras?

Edward Land created this instant camera.

The traditional three-word cue to a film crew at the start of a take.

This type of camera lens shows an extremely wide area with curved edges.

Allen Funt created this hidden camera TV series.