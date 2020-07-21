3 charged following motorcycle pursuit in Baxter County, authorities say

Two men and a woman were arrested Monday in Baxter County after authorities chased down a man accused of fleeing from them on a motorcycle.

A sheriff’s investigator and an agent with the 14th Judicial District Drug Task Force told dispatchers at about 2:10 p.m. they were pursuing 46-year-old Jason Joseph Krug as he rode a motorcycle on Reid Lane in the Henderson area, according to a release from the Baxter County sheriff’s office.

Krug eventually got off the motorcycle and ran through the woods, which prompted other area officers, including a canine tracking team, to join their efforts to catch him, the release states.

The search led to 227 Deerfield Lane where officers unsuccessfully tried to get Krug, who was from Henderson, to come outside authorities said. After officers obtained a search warrant to enter the residence, Charley Drew Curtis, 25, of Mountain Home came outside. A special response team entered the home and found Krug hiding in a shower. Another man, Charles Lloyd Gamble, 41, of Henderson was also in the house and was arrested, according to the release.

Authorities said all three were booked into the Baxter County jail on various charges.

Krug, who had an outstanding felony bench warrant for drug possession in Mountain Home, was charged with five felonies, including fleeing and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. An online jail roster showed Krug remained at the jail in lieu of $35,000 bond.

Gamble faces a hindering apprehension or prosecution felony and a misdemeanor non-payment of fines charge but was released after posting a $15,000 bond. Curtis, who was also charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution, remains in custody in lieu of $15,000 bond, the jail roster shows.

The trio is set to return to court Wednesday.