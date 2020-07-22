Apportionment-count limits get Trump nod; memo backs omitting some migrants

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Tuesday in support of barring foreigners in the country illegally from being counted for congressional apportionment next year.

Doing so, he said, would represent a "better understanding of the Constitution" than the way apportionment has been implemented for more than two centuries.

"For the purpose of the reapportionment of Representatives following the 2020 census, it is the policy of the United States to exclude from the apportionment base aliens who are not in a lawful immigration status ... to the maximum extent feasible and consistent with the discretion delegated to the executive branch," the memo said.

The Supreme Court last year blocked the administration's effort to add a citizenship question to the census form, with a majority saying the administration's rationale for the citizenship question -- to help enforce voting rights -- appeared to be contrived.

According to a presidential memo released by the White House on Tuesday, census workers would continue counting people who are in the country illegally, but those people would not be factored into decisions about congressional representation.

The Census Bureau would have five months to come up with a way to accurately estimate the number of residents illegally in each state in order to subtract them from the overall count.

"Respect for the law and protection of the integrity of the democratic process warrant the exclusion of illegal aliens from the apportionment base," the memo says.

Trump followed up his memo with a statement saying there's "a broader left-wing effort to erode the rights of American citizens."

"My administration will not support giving congressional representation to aliens who enter or remain in the country unlawfully, because doing so would create perverse incentives and undermine our system of government," he said. "Just as we do not give political power to people who are here temporarily, we should not give political power to people who should not be here at all."

VOWS TO SUE

Democratic lawmakers blasted it, and civil rights organizations that successfully challenged the administration's attempt to add a citizenship question to the census said they will sue over it.

"This order isn't worth the paper it's printed on and will be struck down by the courts," said a statement from Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., the Senate minority leader.

"Today's memorandum will end up in the dustbin of history as yet another exemplar of Donald Trump's disturbing embrace of white nationalism," Thomas Saenz, president and general counsel of Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund [MALDEF], said in a statement. "MALDEF will be in court to stop this latest example of blatantly unconstitutional executive action by a failed presidency."

Dale Ho, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union, said Trump's "latest attempt to weaponize the census for an attack on immigrant communities will be found unconstitutional. We'll see him in court, and win, again."

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, said the committee will hold an emergency hearing on the census next week and is considering additional ways to respond to the memo.

"Taking this step right in the middle of the ongoing Census is particularly egregious and sinister because it appears purposefully designed to depress the count, deter people from filling out their forms, and corrupt the Democratic processes on which our nation is founded," Maloney said in a statement co-signed by Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., chairman of the subcommittee on civil rights and civil liberties.

Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform, supported Trump's decision.

"The process of including illegal aliens in the Census count for the purpose of reapportionment, as it has been practiced in recent decades, is fundamentally unfair to law-abiding Americans, and the president should be applauded for taking long overdue action to safeguard their interests and constitutional rights," he said in a statement.

Typically by the end of a census year, the data from the count is delivered to the president, who then presents it to Congress to use for apportionment of representatives, based on the count of people living in each jurisdiction.

In a statement, Trump referred to his order last July for federal agencies to share with the Commerce Department details of the numbers of citizens and noncitizens in the United States.

LEGALITY QUESTIONS

"Today, I am following through on that commitment by directing the Secretary of Commerce to exclude illegal aliens from the apportionment base following the 2020 census," he said, adding that the action "reflects a better understanding of the Constitution and is consistent with the principles of our representative democracy."

It stipulates that the commerce secretary "shall take all appropriate action, consistent with the Constitution and other applicable law, to provide information permitting the President, to the extent practicable, to exercise the President's discretion to carry out the policy."

Legal and census experts said the plan is neither legal nor practicable.

"It's patently unconstitutional," said Thomas Wolf, senior counsel and Spitzer fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University's School of Law. For apportionment, Section 2 of the 14th Amendment requires a count of all persons, he said.

"Persons means people. Everyone must be counted ... regardless of race or ethnicity or citizenship status," he said, adding that implementing what the president proposes "would be asking every American to disregard the plain text of the Constitution and ignore what their eyes tell them about what the law and the American Constitution is about. It's another example of the Trump administration putting some ill-conceived notion of ideology or self-interest ahead of the country."

A likely outcome is that the Commerce Department's general counsel will tell the secretary that it is not legal to exclude anyone living in the country from being counted for apportionment, said Justin Levitt, an election law professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles.

"I think this ends up doing nothing," he said. "It will take somebody to go back [to the president] to say, 'We cannot do this practicably and consistent with applicable law.'"

REDISTRICTING, FUNDING

In addition to congressional apportionment, data from the 2020 Census, which is currently underway, will be used to determine state redistricting and $1.5 trillion a year in federal funding.

The count has been beset, first by protracted legal battles over the Trump administration's failed attempt to add a citizenship question to the count, and now by the pandemic, which has hampered the Census Bureau's ability to collect data on schedule.

In April the administration asked Congress to extend the deadline for reporting the data by four months. Census Bureau Associate Director for Decennial Census Programs Albert Fontenot said this month that at this point it is too late for the bureau to deliver an accurate count by its original Dec. 31 deadline.

But a four-month delay could create a roadblock for any plan to exclude foreigners in the country illegally if Trump is defeated and a new administration takes over in January, before the data becomes available to use for reapportionment.

In its Heroes Act, the House approved the bureau's request for the delay, along with an additional $400 million to help with the count.

It is unclear whether a pending Senate relief bill will approve a change in the deadline.

Another possible roadblock for the plan is a lawsuit filed against the administration by civil rights organizations that say Trump's order to collect citizenship data from administrative records is discriminatory and violates the Administrative Procedure Act, the same act that challengers of adding a citizenship question invoked in their litigation against the government.

The administration also last month added two high-level political appointees to the bureau, eliciting criticism from Democrats in the House and Senate, and raising concern that the new hires could attempt to influence the count.

'NO LIST OF CITIZENS'

Even if the administration found some way to legally exclude foreigners illegally in the U.S. from the count, it would be impossible to implement, Levitt said, adding that by law, apportionment must be based on the decennial census, which does not ask about respondents' legal status.

"There is no list of citizens, so there's nothing to do the math with," Levitt said, adding that he wouldn't be surprised if the memo spurs lawmakers to draft a bill that clarifies that everybody must be counted.

Litigation over a version of Tuesday's memo is already playing out in Alabama, which has sued the Commerce Department and the Census Bureau, arguing that immigrants should not be counted for apportionment or federal funding if they are not in the United States legally, even if they do fill out the decennial survey.

The 14th Amendment, enacted after the Civil War, mandates that representatives be apportioned "counting the whole number of persons in each State." [The Constitution originally contained similar language but distinguished between free people and enslaved people, who counted as three-fifths of a person.]

Information for this article was contributed by Tara Bahrampour of The Washington Post; by Chris Megerian and Sarah D. Wire of The Los Angeles Times; and by The Associated Press.