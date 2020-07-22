Arkansas man charged with negligent homicide in dog attack that killed 9-year-old

A Faulkner County sheriff's office vehicle is shown in this photo.

A Central Arkansas man charged who faced several charges after a fatal dog attack in May was additionally charged Friday with negligent homicide, court records show.

Trey Edgar Wyatt, 26, is charged with negligent homicide, tampering with physical evidence, and multiple drug and firearm offenses, court records state, in connection with the May 28 death of 9-year-old Robbie Taylor in Mount Vernon.

The Faulkner County sheriff's office told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in May the boy's mother reported that her son went to retrieve the mail outside his home.

His mother searched for him after he didn't return in a reasonable amount of time, court documents state. Police arrived to aid in the search shortly after 9:15 a.m., documents state.

The boy was found around 9:30 a.m., according to court documents.

The documents state he was found bleeding and not breathing. He suffered severe trauma to the head and neck, documents state.