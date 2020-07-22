Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas man charged with negligent homicide in dog attack that killed 9-year-old

by David Wilson | Today at 4:27 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A Faulkner County sheriff's office vehicle is shown in this photo.

A Central Arkansas man charged who faced several charges after a fatal dog attack in May was additionally charged Friday with negligent homicide, court records show.

Trey Edgar Wyatt, 26, is charged with negligent homicide, tampering with physical evidence, and multiple drug and firearm offenses, court records state, in connection with the May 28 death of 9-year-old Robbie Taylor in Mount Vernon.

The Faulkner County sheriff's office told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in May the boy's mother reported that her son went to retrieve the mail outside his home.

His mother searched for him after he didn't return in a reasonable amount of time, court documents state. Police arrived to aid in the search shortly after 9:15 a.m., documents state.

The boy was found around 9:30 a.m., according to court documents.

The documents state he was found bleeding and not breathing. He suffered severe trauma to the head and neck, documents state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT