Benton County Committee of the Whole approves resolutions

The Benton County Courthouse. ( Ben Goff

Residents on Tuesday night voiced their backing for resolutions supporting county law enforcement and the Bills of Rights.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Mike Jones may be reached by email at mjones@nwadg.com. Tracy M. Neal can be reached by email at tneal@nwadg.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content