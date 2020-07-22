Bentonville planners OK permit for gas station

BENTONVILLE -- Bentonville planners on Tuesday unanimously approved a permit allowing a proposed Circle K convenience store at SW Second Street and Elm Tree Road to sell gasoline as well.

The project had drawn opposition from some nearby neighbors who cited concerns about increasing traffic endangering children in the neighborhood, potential health hazards from the fuel on site and the business encouraging loitering in the area.

John Donaldson, who lives in the area, said the city has rejected similar proposals in the past and asked this permit also be denied.

"This is the fourth time this has come before the commission," Donaldson said. "I hope you would put some weight behind the past decisions in denying this application."

The convenience store operation was already allowed as the property was zoned, but the sale of gasoline required the developer to obtain a permit from the city.

Barry Williams, representing the development, said a convenience store isn't out of place considering the growth of the city. He said the location is at an intersection of two major arterial streets. The developers estimated the project would draw between 250 and 500 customers a day. A traffic study will be required as part of the development process for the project.

"Planning these days tends to allow for more commercial nodes at the intersection of major arterials," Williams said. "By right, a convenience store could be there. The fuel sales is what the [permit] is for."

The commission added requirements to the permit, including requiring the pillars for the canopy over the fuel islands to match the material used for the building at the site and to mandate the hours of operation be from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. If the conditions of the permit aren't met the commission could set another public hearing and reconsider their decision.

The board tabled a discussion of a proposal regulating group homes in the city. Questions were raised after one such facility opened in the Stonebridge Way residential neighborhood.

The city has no ordinance governing such facilities. The commissioners had questions about what authority the city has to regulate such facilities, including limiting the number of unrelated adults who can live in a single residential structure, and restrictions on parking. The commissioners also asked if such facilities can be allowed in some zones but be barred from single-family residential areas.

The planning staff said they will forward all of the questions the commissioners and residents raised to the city's legal counsel and schedule another public hearing on the proposal when more information is available.