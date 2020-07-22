Bentonville, Rogers boards pass mask rules

The Rogers School Board unanimously approved its mask policy with little discussion. Bentonville's School Board approved its policy by a 6-1 vote after a lengthy discussion and debate that included input from a doctor, principals and a teacher.

Rebecca Powers was the lone member of Bentonville's board who voted against it.

Both districts' policies require face coverings for those riding a school bus and in situations where social distancing isn't possible.

The policies include exceptions, such as for students with special behavioral or individualized needs or for those with specific health conditions.

The Springdale and Fayetteville school boards approved similar policies last week.

Powers gave several reasons for her opposition, including it supersedes Gov. Asa Hutchinson's statewide mask mandate, which exempts children younger than 10. She also noted the very low death rate among children from covid-19.

"More children die going back and forth to school," Powers said.

Before the meeting, the Bentonville board received 321 email messages from people in favor of the mask policy. Ten people submitted email in opposition to it, according to board President Eric White.

Stephen Goss, president of Mercy Clinic Northwest Arkansas, is chairman of Bentonville's Reopening Task Force. He said he supported the policy, as did the task force.

Goss said there's no way to eliminate all risk of people contracting covid-19 while in school, but masks can lower the risk. He said the main benefit of masks isn't to the person wearing it, but to those around the person, because it prevents droplets from the person from spreading.

Brent Leas, a board member, reluctantly voted for the policy. He said he was torn about it and expressed frustration at feeling forced into voting for the policy by "peer pressure," noting he had just received a text from a constituent urging his support of the policy. He also expressed concern about mixed messaging regarding masks since the beginning of the pandemic.

Other board members were far less conflicted.

Joe Quinn called it "the easiest vote I have cast in five years" on the board.

Superintendent Debbie Jones said these are uncertain times and Tuesday's vote probably wouldn't be the last tough decision the board would have to make.

Marlin Berry, superintendent of Rogers, said educators have never had to start a school year discussing things such as personal protective equipment.

Staff don't have to wear face coverings while teaching when 12 feet of distance is maintained from others, Berry said. Masks don't have to be worn when eating, and students may take breaks from wearing masks when 6 feet apart, he said.

Rogers' mask policy is similar to what's been developed by neighboring districts, he said.

"We take our direction from the state," Berry said, stressing the district isn't making arbitrary decisions and is following Arkansas Department of Health recommendations.

Parents in both districts will be responsible for supplying face coverings for their children.