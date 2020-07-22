Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Booneville 3-year-old dies in hot car

by Bill Bowden | Today at 6:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption An Arkansas State Police vehicle is shown in this file photo.

BOONEVILLE -- The Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl and injury to her 15-month-old sister.

"Both are the apparent victims of heat while they were inside a car parked outside their mother's home in Booneville [on Monday]," according to a news release from the State Police.

Kaylee Petchenik, 21, of Boonville, called police at about 2 p.m. Monday saying she awoke from a nap to find her children were missing.

A police officer who responded to the call found the two children, both unconscious, lying on the back floorboard of the car, according to State Police.

Laykn Petchenik was later pronounced dead at a Booneville hospital. Her body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for autopsy.

Olivia Petchenik was in stable, but critical condition Tuesday at a Little Rock hospital, according to State Police.

Special agents of the State Police Criminal Investigation Division are leading the investigation and will submit a case file to the Logan County prosecutor, according to the release.

Robert Darby, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa, Okla., said it was 95 degrees in the Booneville area at 2 p.m. Monday. He said the heat index was 101 degrees. Darby described Monday as a "full-sun day" with little cloud cover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT