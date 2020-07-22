First Lush location in Arkansas set to open in west Little Rock on Thursday

The first permanent Lush location in Arkansas is set to open Thursday in west Little Rock, the company said in a news release.

The retailer, which specializes in a range of beauty products, occupies a 2,059 square foot space in the Promenade at Chenal, 17711 Chenal Parkway.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the store will be taking precautions including:

• Reduced capacity

• 6-foot social distance guide markers

• Access to clean sinks and soap for requested hand washing upon entry (no purchase required)

• Contactless payment only

• Sanitized cash desk and debit terminal after each customer

• Regular sanitizing of surfaces throughout the shop

• Compulsory hand washing before staff assist different customers

• New product available if customers are not comfortable purchasing package-free or display product on shelves

• Mandatory face coverings/masks for Lush staff and customers

• No demonstrations of products to maintain hygiene

The location will open almost a year after a pop-up event in SoMa that sold the company’s signature “bath bombs,” which dissolve in water to produce color and fragrance.

Other popular Lush products include face masks, lotions and shampoo.

“We are so excited to open the doors to a brand new store at The Promenade at Chenal,” Elisa Torres, Lush’s director of retail, said in the release. “While the road to normality is bound to be a little uncertain as the world changes around us, we’re committed to safely and consciously starting afresh together, and look forward to reconnecting with the people of Little Rock, who gave us such a warm welcome last summer.”

According to the news release, Lush now operates more than 260 retail locations across North America.