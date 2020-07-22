Sections
Getting it straight

by Jason Yates | Today at 2:00 a.m.

Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort stewards on July 15 announced a 15-day suspension for trainer Bob Baffert after two of his horses failed post-race drug tests May 2 in Hot Springs. Articles in the July 16 and July 19 editions incorrectly indentified who suspended Baffert.

