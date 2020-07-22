Getting it straight

Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort stewards on July 15 announced a 15-day suspension for trainer Bob Baffert after two of his horses failed post-race drug tests May 2 in Hot Springs. Articles in the July 16 and July 19 editions incorrectly indentified who suspended Baffert.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.