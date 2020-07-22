Gym'Backs add graduate transfer from Michigan

— University of Arkansas gymnastics Coach Jordyn Wieber has added a second graduate transfer to bolster the Razorbacks’ roster for 2021.

Maggie O’Hara, a University of Michigan graduate, will join the Razorbacks for her final season of eligibility in 2020-21 while pursuing a master’s degree in kinesiology.

O’Hara specialized on the balance beam and uneven parallel bars with the Wolverines, topping out at 9.875 on both events in 2020 as career highs. Arkansas was strong on the beam last season, but struggled on the bars.

A native of Lexington, S.C., O’Hara joins Abby Johnston, a former Nebraska Cornhusker, as potential impact newcomers for the Razorbacks in the second year under Wieber.

“We are thrilled to welcome Maggie to the Arkansas Gymnastics family,” Wieber said in a release. “I am looking forward to seeing her contributions to our team this upcoming season on bars and beam. She has a wealth of experience in NCAA gymnastics already and is ready to be a leader, both in the gym and in the classroom.”

The Razorbacks will be gaining a gymnast from a program to which they once lost a star performer. Paige Zaziski, the co-SEC freshman of the year in 2015 and three-time SEC freshman of the week, transferred back to her home state of Michigan after her sophomore year in 2016.