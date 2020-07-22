Happy birthday. Confidence radiates from you because you trust yourself. You know how to be happy, and you will always be able to find a way to your joy this year. You'll work things out with an old friend or business partner in a venture that pays everyone well.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It is not necessary to fight the old guard. Nor is it your responsibility to overturn the powers that be. For now, it is enough to observe and note where change needs to happen.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your habits are perfectly positioned to match up with certain goals and with how you see yourself and who you want to be in this lifetime. This is a magic alignment.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The poet Kahlil Gibran perfectly described your day today when he said, "Your soul is oftentimes a battlefield, upon which your reason and your judgment wage war against your passion and your appetite."

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your thought process is like a television in which you can't control the programming, but you can choose what you'll watch. And if you choose wrong, you can always change the channel.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Maybe something has changed; maybe nothing has changed. However you need to see it, look at it that way. You'll be adept at creating the exact mindset you most need in order to get this day done right.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Great positions require authority sufficient to fill the role. Without this, no effect is possible. Before you take on a responsibility, you'll make sure you have all you need to not only meet the expectation but also exceed it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Those who insist that people pay them respect are showing the world that they have not yet done the work required to deserve it. Respect is an organic gift and can only be earned along the way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When you give it your best shot, either nothing much happens and you learn how not to do it, or magic happens that you may or may not be able to repeat. So you absolutely can't lose by trying.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your environment changes, and your behavior will change right along with it in a natural and free-flowing way. New habits will lead you to a very good place.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You're a weaver. You'll weave a lineup of happy thoughts into an overall positive attitude and attract harmonious relationships and loving, cheerful people.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Logically, you know that you have more than enough, and yet there is a small and unsure part of you that needs reassurance and might buy too much. Take a friend with you to the store.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). No one wants to be honored for their position; they want to be honored for what they personally bring to it. With your bright eyes and busy mind, you'll figure out the political landscape at hand.