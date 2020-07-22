Hot Springs police investigate homicide

Hot Springs police are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot Tuesday.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting at Maza Apartments, 2000 Central Avenue, according to a news release.

Police found 45-year-old Salvador Garcia suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, the release states, and he was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

According to the release, police were following several leads as of Wednesday morning and interviewing witnesses.