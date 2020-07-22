• Jim Ryun, 73, a Wichita, Kan., native and former congressman who was the first high school runner to clock a mile in under 4 minutes, is being honored with the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, President Donald Trump announced.

• Daniel Debono, 32, a Detroit police corporal, has been charged with felony assault after three photojournalists, who were wearing press credentials, were shot with rubber pellets while covering protests against police brutality, prosecutors said.

• David Bigelow, a native of Martha's Vineyard where the blockbuster "Jaws" was filmed, said people need to be educated about climate change and its impact on sharks as he and other advocates work to convert a lobster boat into a replica of the Orca, the boat captained by the grizzled shark hunter Quint in the movie.

• Andrew Falloon, citing mental health issues and recent unspecified "mistakes," abruptly quit as a member of New Zealand's Parliament after being accused of sending sexually explicit images to women and lying about it to police and his conservative party's leader.

• Chris Jacobs, 53, a New York Republican, took the oath of office as the newest House member in a socially distant swearing-in ceremony to fill the unexpired term of former Rep. Chris Collins, who left Congress after pleading guilty to federal insider trading charges.

• Khalil Jabarin, 19, a Palestinian who was a minor when he fatally stabbed an American-Israeli settler in a 2018 attack at a mall near a West Bank settlement, was sentenced to life in prison by an Israeli military court.

• Diana Grosso, 59, of Otisville, N.Y., faces a second-degree murder charge after being accused of selling fentanyl to a Tennessee woman who bought the drug in New York and later died at her home from an overdose, investigators said.

• Mark Coleman, 57, a former Jackson, Miss., police officer, accused of soliciting a 16-year-old girl for sex, falsifying records and other counts, has been indicted on federal charges, including attempted coercion and enticement, authorities said.

• Noah Green, 21, of Las Vegas, accused of recording cellphone video of himself in what a homicide lieutenant called the "thrill killing" of a sleeping homeless man and the unprovoked shooting of a man out walking his dog, was arrested on murder and other charges, police said.