Burma's Suu Kyi on November's ballot

NAYPYITAW, Burma -- Burma's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, will be a candidate in November's general election, a spokesman for her National League for Democracy party said Tuesday.

Burma is often called Myanmar, a name that military authorities adopted in 1989. Some nations, such as the United States and Britain, have refused to adopt the name change.

Spokesman Zaw Myint Maung announced after a meeting of the National League party's central committee that Suu Kyi and President Win Myint will run in the Nov. 8 polls.

Suu Kyi will provide more details of her plans on Thursday, he said.

Suu Kyi was barred from becoming president by a clause in the constitution that was enacted under a previous military government. The post of state counselor was created by her party as a workaround, giving her executive powers. She also holds the position of foreign minister.

The election commission announced that more than 37 million people are eligible to vote and 97 parties will contest the polls. Some 1,171 seats are at stake at the national, state and regional levels.

Israel strikes said to kill fighters in Syria

BEIRUT -- A Syrian war monitoring group said Tuesday that Israeli airstrikes the previous day on military posts south of the capital, Damascus, killed five foreign fighters and wounded several others.

Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group said in a statement that one of its fighters, Ali Kamel Mohsen, was killed in the Monday night strike near Damascus International Airport, south of the Syrian capital.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it wasn't immediately clear whether the dead were Iranians or members of Iran-backed groups. The group, which tracks the Syrian civil war through a network of activists on the ground, added that the wounded included four foreign fighters and seven Syrian members of an air-defense unit.

It said the Monday night airstrikes struck arms depots and military posts on the southern edge of Damascus.

On Monday, the Syrian military said the country's air defenses responded to Israeli air raids in south Damascus, saying they wounded seven soldiers and caused material damage.

Syrian state media outlets cited an unnamed military official as saying that Israeli warplanes carried out the attack while flying over the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, which Israel seized from Syria in the 1967 Mideast War. The official said several missiles were shot down before they reached their target.

Levees fall, cutting off 10,000 Chinese

BEIJING -- Breached levees have trapped more than 10,000 people in an eastern Chinese town as flooding worsens across much of the country, authorities said Tuesday.

High waters overcame flood defenses protecting Guzhen, a town in Anhui province, on Sunday, the provincial government said on its official microblog.

Floodwaters rose as high as 10 feet, the official Xinhua News Agency quoted Wang Qingjun, Guzhen's Communist Party secretary, as saying.

About 1,500 firefighters were rushed to carry out rescues in the province, where weeks of heavy rains have disrupted the lives of more than 3 million people, Xinhua said.

China's weather service said more heavy rainfall along the Yellow River and Huai River is expected over the next three days.

At least 141 people have died or are missing in flooding since the beginning of June, with more than 150,000 houses damaged and direct economic losses estimated at some $9 million.

Ukraine hostage-taking ends peacefully

LUTSK, Ukraine -- An "unstable" armed man who seized more than a dozen hostages on a long-distance bus in Ukraine's western city of Lutsk was detained late Tuesday after a standoff that lasted about 12 hours, and all hostages were freed unharmed, officials said.

The assailant agreed to release the hostages after a 15-minute phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, his deputy chief of staff Kyrylo Tymoshenko told reporters.

Shortly after the call, Zelenskiy posted a brief video message on his Facebook page to urge Ukrainians to watch "Earthlings," a 2005 American documentary exposing humanity's cruel exploitation of animals -- as the hostage-taker had wanted.

Minutes later, the assailant walked out of the bus and surrendered to the police. Authorities said all 13 hostages he held were freed and no one was hurt.

Earlier, after negotiations with the first deputy chief of the national police, Yevhen Koval, the man had released three of the hostages, including a pregnant woman. At one point during the conversation, he fired his gun through the bus window and a bullet narrowly missed Koval, who also carried in water for the hostages.

According to Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko, police identified the man as Maksim Krivosh, a 44-year-old Ukrainian born in Russia. Krivosh had been convicted twice on a wide range of charges -- robbery, fraud, illegal arms handling -- and spent 10 years behind bars.

Ukrainian media outlets said the man was an animal-welfare activist who helped protect stray dogs.

