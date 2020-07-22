Jonesboro mayor, 73, will not seek reelection to 4th term

Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin will not seek reelection due to an ongoing health issue, according to a news release.

Perrin, 73, said he decided not to seek another term as mayor after consulting with medical professionals, family members and close friends.

“I have decided most of my energies over the coming three to five months would be best spent focused on restoring my health,” he said. “I plan to continue in my capacity as mayor through the end of my term that ends December 31, 2020. But I fear that the added stress and energy commitment that it would take to run a campaign on top of my mayoral responsibilities would slow my full recovery.”

Perrin was recently admitted to a local hospital for a one-day procedure to have a biopsy performed, according to a news release. Perrin said that the procedure was successful, but that after consultation with medical professionals, he decided to pursue additional options to maximize his opportunity for a complete clean bill of health moving forward.

He said while the exact treatment protocol is still being developed, he expects up to 12 weeks of medication before deciding if any other procedures will be necessary.

“It’s going to be a tough road, but I am up to the challenge,” Perrin said.

Perrin has served as Jonesboro's mayor for 12 years and was a member of the Jonesboro City Council for 15 years. He had previously announced in May that he intended to seek a fourth term as mayor, saying his "primary concern is leading our community through these uncertain times of covid-19."