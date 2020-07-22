Man in custody after fatal shooting in Helena-West Helena store

Police lights are shown in this file photo.

A man is in custody after, authorities say, another man was fatally shot Tuesday inside a Helena-West Helena convenience store.

City police responded around 7:50 p.m. to Ladino Market, 301 Ladino St., where the store clerk told officers that two men had gotten into an “altercation,” according to a news release.

During the incident, one of the men pulled a handgun, the release states, and shot Samuel Chatman.

Chatman, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene, and Curtis Holder, 57, was taken into custody, according to the release.

Charges against Holder are pending.