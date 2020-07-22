Fliers at LR airport

about 3rd of 2019's

Passenger traffic at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field now stands at about one-third of where it was last year, officials at the state's largest airport said Tuesday.

The airport is averaging about 1,200 departing passengers per day in July compared with the 3,400 it typically sees in the month, according to airport spokesman Shane Carter. Departing flights now total 19 per day compared with 13 in June. The airport saw about 42 daily departures in February before the coronavirus pandemic all but shut down air travel.

Passenger traffic at Clinton National is down 54% through the first six months of 2020. A total of 488,545 travelers went though the airport through June 30 compared with 1,082,412 in the first six months of 2019, according to airport data.

Northwest Arkansas National Airport, the state's second-largest airport, saw a similar decline. It reported 397,401 passengers through June 30, a nearly 55% drop compared with the same point a year ago.

-- Noel Oman

Windstream reveals

2nd-quarter earnings

Windstream Holdings Inc. announced limited second-quarter earnings Tuesday, reporting revenue of $1.85 billion and operating income of $24.8 million.

The company added more than 22,000 broadband customers during the quarter ending June 30, a quarterly record and the highest net additions in more than a decade. Revenue for the broadband business reached $502 million.

Revenue for Windstream's business services division was $577 million in the quarter. The company reported $86 million in revenue for its wholesale business.

Windstream announced that it will release full second-quarter results on July 30 before the stock market opens.

Pre-recorded remarks on the company's results from company managers will be available via webcast at 7:30 a.m. on July 30 at investor.windstream.com.

The company is expected to emerge from bankruptcy in August as a private entity owned by its largest creditors.

-- Andrew Moreau

Murphy listings lead

day's Arkansas Index

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 424.07, up 17.70.

"Investors shifted a bit more into defensive or economically sensitive stocks on Tuesday, in hopes that Washington will deliver a new round of stimulus to help support the U.S. economic recovery," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

Shares of Murphy USA rose 14.3%, and Murphy Oil shares rose 10.7%. Uniti Group shares rose 8.1%.

USA Truck shares slipped 2.3%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.