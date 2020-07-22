Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Arkansas State Police

• Weston Ramey, 27, of 13752 Arkansas 265 South in West Fork was arrested Sunday in connection with fleeing. Ramey was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Farmington

• Ashley Golden, 31, of 593 E. Roller Ave. in Decatur was arrested Sunday in connection with fleeing and criminal mischief. Golden was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Jeffrey Perez, 29, of 414 N. Rice St. in Siloam Springs was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Perez was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Fayetteville

• Jeffrey Breckenridge, 29, of 1340 N. Oakland Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with burglary. Breckenridge was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center with $3,500 bond set.

• Brandy Duncan, 33, of 15 Powic Lane in Bella Vista was arrested Monday in connection with burglary. Duncan was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Cody Tisdell, 28, of 866 W. Wilson St. in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with robbery, assault and theft of property. Tisdell was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Lincoln

• Ethan Swafford, 30, of 311 Half St. in Lincoln was arrested Sunday in connection with forgery. Swafford was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Siloam Springs

• Pamela Darleyne Collins, 65, of 50401 S. 725 Road in Concord, Okla., was arrested Monday in connection with two counts of battery. Collins was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Timothy Gideon, 42, of 3142 Stagecoach Road in Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and interference with emergency communications. Gideon was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Randall Collins, 55, of 3746 Granger Circle in Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Collins was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.

• Brent Spann, 24, of 1706 Theodore Drive in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with breaking or entering, possessing instruments of crime and criminal trespass. Spann was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Mikieo Winson, 34, of 2100 Carlton St. in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault and burglary. Winson was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Alan Roofe, 35, of 313 W. Wilson St. in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with breaking or entering, possessing instruments of crime and criminal trespass. Roofe was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Austin Drymon, 28, of 2306 Sandy St. in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering, false imprisonment and interference with emergency communication. Drymon was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Marilyn Andrade, 28, of 15125 Chestnut Farms Road in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and endangering the welfare of a minor. Andrade was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• David Gossage, 40, of 2816 W. Quail Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with criminal mischief. Gossage was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Arianna Gaesswitz, 34, of 176 S. Devils Den Road in Winslow was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and endangering the welfare of a minor. Gaesswitz was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

West Fork

• Lucas Webb, 20, of 51 N. Heaven St. in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with battery. Webb was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.