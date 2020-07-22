Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Edmonton drops 'Eskimos'

The Edmonton Eskimos will change their name. The Canadian Football League team announced the decision Tuesday, following a decision to do the same by Washington's NFL team. Critics say the Edmonton team's name is a derogatory, colonial-era term for Inuit. The team said in a release it will begin "a comprehensive engagement process" on a new name. In the meantime, the club will use the names EE Football Team and Edmonton Football Team. Edmonton team President Chris Presson said in a video conference that the club wants to keep its double-E logo, as well as its green-and-gold colors.

BASKETBALL

No Winslow for Memphis

The Memphis Grizzlies will be without forward Justise Winslow for the rest of the NBA's restarted season because of an injured hip. The Grizzlies announced Tuesday that Winslow fell a day earlier after absorbing contact during an intrasquad scrimmage. Further evaluation revealed a hip injury that will keep him out the rest of this season. Winslow is expected to make a full recovery, the team said in a statement. The Grizzlies acquired Winslow in a February trade that sent Andre Iguodala to Miami. A back issue delayed Winslow's debut with Memphis, which was expected to be a road game in Portland in March until the NBA stopped play because of the coronavirus pandemic. Memphis holds the eighth spot in the Western Conference with a 31/2-game lead going into the NBA's seeding games.

Photo by AP

Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow (20) moves the ball down the court as Golden State Warriors guard Ky Bowman (12) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Miami. The Heat won 122-105. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

BASEBALL

Tanaka back on track

Masahiro Tanaka threw 20 pitches during batting practice Tuesday and is on track to make his first start July 31 against Boston after missing one turn in the New York Yankees' rotation. Tanaka walked two in his one inning, his first time facing batters since he was hit in the head by Giancarlo Stanton's line drive on July 4. He is to throw batting practice again Sunday at the Yankees' alternate training camp at Scranton, Pa., likely 35-40 pitches. The 31-year-old right-hander is 75-43 in six major-league seasons and is entering the final year of his contract.

Dodgers option Lux

The Los Angeles Dodgers optioned second baseman Gavin Lux on Tuesday. Manager Dave Roberts said he informed Lux of the decision before the Dodgers' exhibition game Monday against Arizona, but is hopeful Lux can be back on the roster soon. Lux, 22, a first-round selection in 2016, played in 23 games last year, batting .240 with 2 home runs and 9 RBI after getting called up in September.