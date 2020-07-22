Pineapple, nuts and mint enhance jerk chicken wings

James Cochran is one of Britain's most exciting young chefs.

He knows the classics, having worked for chef Brett Graham at the two-Michelin-star restaurant The Ledbury and the one-starred Harwood Arms pub. But James is famed for colorful and punchy dishes inspired by his mixed heritage. He grew up on England's Kent coast, where he absorbed his father's Scottish cooking and his mother's West Indian creations and her love of fried chicken.

James' tiny restaurant — 12:51, in Islington, north London — is closed because of the coronavirus lockdown, but you can try this recipe for jerk chicken wings. I cooked it at home and was surprised at how much flavor there was, considering the dish was so simple to prepare and cook.

He says the recipe below is for two hungry chicken lovers, or for four people as a starter or a snack. I downsized it for one (shown in the photograph), and it worked well, not requiring any particular skill or anything beyond basic kitchen equipment.

Jerk Chicken Wings With Pineapple and Peanuts

2 cups plain yogurt

2 tablespoons jerk spice (or less to taste)

Good pinch of salt

4 ¼ pounds organic chicken wings

1 pineapple

7 tablespoons dark rum

1 cup dry-roasted peanuts, lightly crushed

1 bunch mint

Combine yogurt, jerk spice and salt. Add chicken wings to marinate, ideally overnight.

Heat oven to 425 degrees and place the wings on a baking tray, making sure you shake off the excess yogurt. Roast for 25 minutes until crispy and golden.

Meanwhile, peel and dice pineapple and macerate in dark rum.

Place the chicken wings on a large platter, then add the rum and pineapple mix. Scatter with peanuts and mint leaves, and enjoy with an ice-cold beer.

Makes 2 dinner servings or 4 appetizer servings.