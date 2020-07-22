FOOTBALL

Rogers freshman tests for virus

A Rogers High freshman football player recently tested positive for covid-19, assistant superintendent Charles Lee said.

Lee said he was notified late in the afternoon on Friday, July 17 that a student-athlete had tested positive. School officials decided to suspend workouts for the freshman team for two weeks.

The freshmen began practice on June 2 and work out on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday each week at the high school. The team's last workout came on July 16 before practice was shut down.

Rogers varsity football coach Mike Loyd, who has also been involved with the freshmen, said "anywhere from 45 to 55" freshmen have been coming to the workouts. But coaches have kept players working in groups of six to eight, Loyd said

"We will re-evaluate in two weeks with practice possibly beginning again on August 3," Lee said. "Our coaches have done a good job with following the guidelines but out of concern for safety we don't want to do something that might spread this thing."

School officials and coaches determined less than a dozen coaches had come into closes contact with the player who tested positive.

Parents have been informed through an email from the coaching staff.

Loyd said this does not involved any of the varsity team and their practices will continue as scheduled.

-- Paul Boyd