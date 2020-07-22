Rogers panel approves shopping development, delays Walmart AMP decision

ROGERS -- A commercial building with multiple stores is set to be built on South Eighth Street across from Heritage High School.

The Planning Commission on Tuesday approved plans for the Shoppes at 8th Street development, an about 7,600-square-feet, multi-tenant building.

The commission tabled a decision concerning the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion. The concert venue is in the process of expanding and asked to make a changes to city-approved plans. The venue asked to not have the planned street parking along West Northgate Road, citing safety concerns. The parking would to be available to the public when the venue isn't hosting concerts.

City staff recommended denying the venue's request.

"We don't see any reason to approve this and would like to keep the parking there for public use," said Lance Jobe, city engineer.

Wendy Riggs, AMP general manager, asked the commission to table the request to give the AMP and city time to work together on the issue.

"I would love to figure out a solution that would work for the city and the AMP," she said.

Railyard Overlook, a temporary lodging community consisting of seven cottages, also got the green light from the commission. The cottages are to be a total of about 4,800 square feet on less than an acre and are to be built on Poplar Street.

The commission approved plans for Dolle Redevelopment, a 7,500-square-feet warehouse and office building on about three acres off of South Honeysuckle Lane. The commission also approved a request by NWA LD, LLC to rezone about 42 acres north of West Pleasant Grove Road and South First Street from agricultural to neighborhood residential, which allows houses to be built there.

The Planning Commission held its meeting via Zoom, a video conferencing service, in light of the covid-19 pandemic. All items passed unanimously with commissioner Mark Myers absent from the meeting.