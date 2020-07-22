Minnesota House Democrats confer Monday at the start of a special session during which the Legislature approved police accountability measures. (AP/Star Tribune/Glenn Stubbe)

Policing measures pass in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Legislature passed a package of police accountability measures early Tuesday that includes a ban on neck restraints like the one that was used on George Floyd before his death in Minneapolis.

The package also bans chokeholds and so-called warrior-style training in which officers are instructed to view all encounters as inherently dangerous.

The House approved the measure 102-29 just before midnight Monday. The Senate passed it 60-7 and sent the bill to Gov. Tim Walz several hours later.

Passage comes after nearly two months of negotiations that followed Floyd's death May 25 when the Black man was restrained facedown in the street while handcuffed, with one white officer placing a knee on Floyd's neck for nearly 8 minutes.

The legislation also improves data collection around deadly-force encounters, creates a new state unit to investigate those cases, increases funding for crisis-intervention training, creates a police misconduct arbitration panel and establishes incentives for officers to live in the communities they police.

Photo by The Messenger-Inquirer

Jansen Goodwin, 16, sorts through a stack of tires for a customer Tuesday while working at his summer job at Handy Man & Sons Tires in Owensboro, Ky. (AP/The Messenger-Inquirer/Greg Eans)

Ruling backs Alabama's voter-ID law

ATLANTA -- Federal appeals judges upheld a lower court Tuesday and rejected claims that an Alabama law that requires voters to show government-issued photo identification at the polls is racially discriminatory.

The decision by a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Court of Appeals, which upheld a 2018 ruling that dismissed a lawsuit filed by the NAACP and others, was a victory for Republicans who contend the law is needed to prevent voter fraud.

Rebuffing opponents who argued the law violated the Constitution and the Voting Rights Act, the court ruled that "no reasonable factfinder could find that Alabama's voter ID law is unconstitutionally discriminatory" based on the evidence.

But Judge Darrin Gayles, a district judge who heard the case with the circuit judges, dissented in an opinion that noted Alabama's "deep and troubled history of racial discrimination" and voter suppression. While some absentee fraud occurs, Gayle wrote, in-person voting fraud is "virtually non-existent."

Secretary of State John Merrill said the ruling affirmed that the state's voter-ID law is valid. He also said his office has "worked to see that every eligible resident of our state, who is interested, is registered to vote and has a photo ID."

"Alabama's voter identification law, by both design and practice, is easily satisfied, and it contains procedures to allow anyone who does not have a photo ID to obtain one. The appeals court in its opinion agreed," Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement Tuesday.

Oklahoma justices rebuff casino pact

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt overstepped his authority when he reached a casino-gambling agreement with two American Indian tribes, the state Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

In a 7-1 decision, the high court determined the compacts Stitt signed with the Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribes are "invalid under Oklahoma law."

The deals would have allowed the two tribes to offer wagering on sporting events and house-banked card and table games. The compacts also would have allowed the tribes to construct new casinos closer to larger population centers, and would have given the state a larger share of casino revenue from those new casinos.

Because wagering on sporting events and house-banked card and table games haven't been authorized by the Legislature, any revenue from such games is prohibited, the court ruled. The lawsuit challenging the compacts was filed by Republican legislative leaders.

However, Otoe-Missouria Tribe Chairman John Shotton said in a statement that the Oklahoma Supreme Court doesn't have the jurisdiction to invalidate the tribe's compact.

Count short in anti-abortion campaign

LANSING, Mich. -- Abortion opponents said Tuesday that they are dropping a petition drive to prohibit a second-trimester procedure in Michigan after state election officials said the campaign didn't produce enough valid signatures.

Right to Life of Michigan said it won't contest the conclusion when the Board of State Canvassers meets Friday.

"Instead of focusing on court challenges regarding the counting process, we will be focusing on the critical 2020 elections moving forward," said the group's president, Barbara Listing.

The campaign was aimed at getting veto-proof legislation before the Republican-controlled Michigan House and Senate. Abortion opponents want to outlaw dilation and evacuation in most instances, a procedure in which a fetus is removed in pieces with a surgical instrument.

Abortion-rights advocates say the procedure is safe and doctors should not face prosecution for using it.

In this case, the state said abortion opponents fell short of the 340,047 signatures they needed. Although roughly 380,000 signatures were submitted, the elections bureau estimated that only about 333,000 were valid.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports