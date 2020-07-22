Springdale man killed in crash

Police sirens.
BENTONVILLE -- A Springdale man was killed Tuesday in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 49, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.
Marcus Trollinger, 46, was was driving north on the interstate when the 2016 GMC Yukon ran off the road to the right and struck a bridge pillar, according to the report.
The crash happened at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday at the interstate's Exit 78 in Lowell, according to the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.