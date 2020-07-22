Sections
State sports briefs

Today at 2:36 a.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Arkansas Tech hires assistant

Blake Huber was hired as an assistant coach for the Arkansas Tech University women's basketball team Tuesday.

Huber joins the Golden Suns after spending the past two seasons at Texas-Rio Grand Valley, where he helped lead the Vaqueros to only their fourth postseason appearance in the 2019 Women's Basketball Invitational. The Vaqueros made it to the Western Athletic Conference Tournament championship game that season, where they fell to New Mexico State 76-73 in double overtime.

Prior to that, Huber was an assistant at Henderson State University, helping the Lady Reddies earn a 21-9 overall record and a third-place finish in the Great American Conference after posting a program-record 16 conference victories.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

