UA shifts some in-person classes to online for fall semester

FAYETTEVILLE — About 28% of courses are shifting to online-only instruction this fall at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, a spokesman said.

Class sizes, subject matter and faculty requests all are reasons for courses changing to online-only as the university seeks to encourage physical distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, said UA spokesman John Post.

Out of 4,675 courses previously scheduled to meet in-person this fall, 1,320 are changing to remote delivery, Post said.

UA has not held in-person classes on campus since March 12. Its written guide for returning to campus calls for a phased-in approach to reopening, with the student body returning for classes next month.

“Locations of classes may change to larger venues to facilitate social distancing. Some will be shifted to online-only or split between online and in-person attendance. For larger classes, students may be alternating between in-person and distance learning,” Chancellor Joe Steinmetz said in a statement delivered to students Friday.

He said health and safety are central to the university’s planning efforts.

Post said in an email the majority of classes at UA are planned as face-to-face or “hybrid” courses. If different methods of instruction are available for a course, the university is allowing some schedule changes when possible.

Examples of large courses shifted to online-only this fall include Principles of Biology and General Sociology, according to information provided by Mark Rushing, UA’s associate vice chancellor for university relations. Each course enrolls more than 400 students.

Other courses at UA will change even without going online-only, as many are expected to be taught using what Post called a “hybrid” approach that’s “a combination of face-to-face instruction and remotely delivered instruction.”

The intent with such a “hybrid” approach “is that all students will attend a face-to-face class, in a defined sub-group of the entire class, on an alternating and scheduled frequency,” Post said. Others would participate remotely.

Post said “all interactive sessions in a hybrid course will be recorded and made available to be accessed remotely for those students who may not be able to attend in-person.”

Steinmetz, in his message to campus, said all in-person classes will be recorded so students can watch if they need to self-isolate because of covid-19.

