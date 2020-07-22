UNDER THE RADAR: North Little Rock's Arin Freeman

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is North Little Rock’s Arin Freeman.

Class: 2021

Position: Guard

Size: 5-7

Stats: As a junior, Freeman averaged 12.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.1 steals per game, shot 46% from 2-point range and 30% from beyond the 3-point line.

Interest: Louisiana Tech, Lipscomb, Wofford, Harding and others

North Little Rock Coach Daryl Fimple on Freeman:

“She’s in the top 10 of her class. She’s got a 4.0 (GPA). She’s kind of a perfectionist. She works that way, too. She’s a hard-working kid. She’s a really good leader.”

Fimple on Freeman's skillset:

“She’s extremely athletic kid. She's a great finisher around the rim and she’s really an underrated passer. Defensively, she’s one of the few kids that really takes pride on the defensive end that can really impact the defensive end as not only pressuring the ball, but getting deflections and steals. She wants to guard the best players. That’s something that’s hard to find.

“She went to Indianapolis a couple weeks ago and played really well. I think interest is starting to pickup a little bit.”