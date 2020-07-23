16 people at Pulaski County jail test positive for coronavirus

Nine inmates and seven staff members at the Pulaski County jail tested positive for the novel coronavirus during the latest round of testing at the facility, according to a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Lt. Robert Garrett said Thursday that testing facilitated by the Arkansas Department of Health last week revealed the new positive cases at the jail. He said the results of the testing were not returned all at once, explaining that jail officials learned of the results throughout the week leading up to Wednesday.

Four of the inmates who tested positive have been released, Garrett said, leaving five active covid-19 cases in the jail. The inmates who tested positive for the virus are being held in designated quarantine units, according to Garrett.

He could not immediately comment on the work status of the employees who tested positive for the coronavirus.

A total of 185 employees and 715 detainees were tested during the recent round coordinated by the Health Department, Garrett said Thursday. Swabs were collected by the jail’s medical provider, Turn Key Health, he explained last week.

Unlike some other jails and prisons in Arkansas, the Pulaski County jail has not experienced a widespread covid-19 outbreak.