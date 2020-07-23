Man, 18, arrested in Jacksonville double shooting

An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in a Jacksonville shooting that injured two people, police said.

Michael Sullivan faces two counts of first-degree battery and one count of terroristic act.

Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. Monday to reports of shots fired at 1101 S. James St. and found one adult and one minor suffering from gunshot wounds, Jacksonville police spokeswoman April Kiser said.

Both were taken to a local hospital, according to a news release, and the adult remained in critical condition as of Wednesday. Kiser said she did not know Thursday morning whether the individual’s condition had changed.

Officers interviewed Sullivan during the investigation and he admitted to being "one of" the individuals who committed the shooting, according to an arrest report. No additional suspects were named in the report or news release.

The investigation is ongoing, the release states.