2 arrested in North Little Rock homicide

FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

North Little Rock police arrested two suspects in a March 21 fatal shooting on Thursday, according to a news release from spokesman Officer William Elizandro.

Investigators arrested Kevin Brooks, 33, and Eric McFadden, 40, for their involvement in the death of Kaylon Luckadue, who was found dead in March, the release said.

Officers found Luckadue dead on the side of the roadway near 1500 Arkansas Avenue just after 10:20 a.m. that morning, according to the release.

Brooks and McFadden were taken to the Pulaski County jail where they are charged with capital murder, the release said.