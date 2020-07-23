ASGA Junior Match Play Championship results

ASGA

Junior Match Play Championship

at Eagle Hill Golf and Athletic Club

Little Rock

GIRLS

Wednesday's morning matches

Mackenzie Lee, North Little Rock def. Meghan Lindsey, Magnolia 3&2.

Isabel Chaidez, Little Rock def. Emma Hester, Sheridan 4&3.

Madison Holmes, Paragould def. Emmerson Doyle, Cabot 4&3.

Anna Kate Nichols, Little Rock def. Lauren Pleiman, Rogers 6&5.

Wednesday's afternoon matches

Mackenzie Lee def. Isabel Chaidez 5&4.

Anna Kate Nichols def. Madison Holmes 5&3.

Today's championship match

Mackenzie Lee vs. Anna Kate Nichols, 8:30 a.m.

BOYS

Bracket 1

Wednesday's morning matches

Michael Senn, Rogers def. Hudson Seago, Little Rock 4&3.

Logan McDonald, Alexander def. Camden Robertson, Texarkana 3&1.

Andrew Gaspard, Little Rock def. Landon Hendrix, Jonesboro 2&1.

Samuel Tandy, Springdale def. Alexander Apolskis, Bentonville 2&1.

Wednesday's afternoon matches

Logan McDonald def. Michael Senn 3&1.

Samuel Tandy def. Andrew Gaspard 4&2.

Today's bracket championship match

Logan McDonald vs. Samuel Tandy, 8 a.m.

Bracket 2

Wednesday's morning matches

Palmer McSpadden, Fayetteville def. Carson Garner, Hot Springs 4&3.

Jack Wilson, Texarkana def. Robbie Vaught, Little Rock 4&3.

Rhett South, Fayetteville def. Andrew Fakult, Rogers 5&4.

Jacob Knowlton, Cabot def. Ethan Bearden, Benton 5&3.

Wednesday's afternoon matches

Palmer McSpadden def. Jack Wilson 5&4.

Rhett South def. Jacob Knowlton 4&2.

Today's bracket championship match

Palmer McSpadden vs. Rhett South, 8:15 a.m.

NOTE The two bracket champions will play each other for the boys overall championship this afternoon.