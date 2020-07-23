Benefits go to the dogs (and cats)

Five of these six puppies are available for adoption through the Humane Society of the Ozarks. The nonprofit organization has set three fundraisers in the coming months. To adopt, go to hsozarks.org. (Courtesy Photo)

The Humane Society of the Ozarks has set a trio of benefits in the coming months: Dog Days of Summer on Aug. 2; the 12th annual Putt for Paws on Aug. 15; and the Dogwood Walk on Oct. 24. (All event details subject to change, of course.)

Dogs are welcome to Dog Days of Summer at Sassafras Springs Vineyard and Winery in Spring-dale. Supporters will be able to socially distance appropriately on the winery’s 60 acres, and 10% of food and wine sales will benefit the society. Admission is free. There will be door prizes and dog treats.

Putt for Paws, presented by Foghorn’s, will tee off at Gator Golf in Fayetteville and include prizes.

The dog-friendly Dogwood Walk will be at Gulley Park in Fayetteville. The event will include information booths, dog contests, dog demonstrations, photo booth, children’s activities and awards for exceptional dogs and their people. Tickets are $20 for society members and $25 for nonmembers. Companion passes for families or friends are available for an additional $5 with a paid registration, although doesn’t include a T-shirt. Children younger than 5 get in free. Micro-chipping will be available for an additional $20 and includes implanting of the microchip by a veterinarian and the microchip registration fee.

Proceeds from events help support the society’s programs, which include emergency outreach for pet owners who can’t afford emergency treatment, a low-cost spay and neuter program with area veterinarians, shelter rescue and outreach, adoption awareness and prevention of cruelty.

Most of the rescued animals the group has assisted this year in placing in foster homes or boarding facilities have been overflow from area shelters, according to Chase Jackson, society president. He added that through June 30, the group has adopted out 48 dogs and nine cats — a significant increase from 2019, which saw 43 dogs and 13 cats for the entire year.

“Our cruelty investigations and removal of animals from abusive, neglectful and hoarding situations allow us to rescue animals who have been subjected to horrific conditions, provide them with the necessary veterinary care and rehabilitate them physically, socially and emotionally with the sole goal of having them move into safe, secure and loving forever homes.”

Animals available for adoption may be found on the HSA website hsozarks.org.

Humane Society of the

Ozarks

GO & DO

Dog Days of Summer

What: Social distancing with dogs, wine, food When: Noon-5 p.m. Aug. 2 Where: Sassafras Vineyard and Winery in Springdale Tickets: Admission is free; 10% of wine and food sales will benefit the nonprofit organization

Putt for Paws

What: Miniature golf, prizes When: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 15 Where: Gator Golf in Fayetteville Registration: (479) 444-7387 or hsozarks.org

DogWood Walk 2020

What: Dog-friendly walk, contests, information booths, dog demonstrations, children’s activities When: 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 24 Where: Gulley Park in Fayetteville Information: (479) 444-7387 or hsozarks.org