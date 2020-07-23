Charleston Southern on track for Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- While at least one of the University of Arkansas' scheduled nonconference football games looks to be on shaky ground due to the covid-19 pandemic, another one firmed up on Wednesday.

The Big South Conference, home to Arkansas opponent Charleston Southern, announced on Wednesday that its fall sports competitions would begin on Sept. 3.

The decision was made by the FCS league's executive committee in consultation with the Big South Council of Athletic Directors, Chief Executive Officers and medical professionals.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to host the Buccaneers on Oct. 3 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The programs have never met in football.

Arkansas' first game against Notre Dame, scheduled for Sept. 12 in South Bend, Ind., looks to be in jeopardy after Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick told ESPN on Tuesday that he would like to see a delayed start to the season.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to open against Nevada on Sept. 5 before traveling to Notre Dame.

Arkansas is the only Power 5 opponent on the 2020 schedule for Charleston Southern, which went 6-6 last season. The Buccaneers lost 72-10 at South Carolina last season in their only Power 5 matchup.

Defensive lineman Shaundre Mims of Charleston Southern was chosen as a third-team preseason All-American by Hero Sports. Mims led the Big South with 10 sacks last season en route to all-conference and All-America recognition.