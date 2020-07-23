Governor nominates Graves to lead Department of Corrections

Solomon Graves, chief of staff to Department of Corrections Secretary Wendy Kelley, speaks to reporters at the state Capitol in Little Rock on Thursday in this still of video provided by the governor's office. Gov. Asa Hutchinson nominated Graves to become the agency's next secretary.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday nominated Solomon Graves, a veteran staff member in the state’s prison and parole agencies, to become the state’s next secretary of corrections.

Graves is the chief of staff to the current secretary, Wendy Kelley, who announced her retirement last month. The nomination to the state Cabinet post must be approved by the Arkansas Board of Corrections.

The Department of Corrections was formed last year by a merger of two state agencies — now the Division of Correction, which manages state prisons, and the Division of Community Correction, which oversees more those on parole or probation.

Graves started his career at what was then Arkansas Community Correction in 2006. He later worked for the Parole Board before becoming the public information officer for the prison system about five years ago.

If confirmed, Graves will take over in the middle of the department’s largest crisis in years: the spread of covid-19 that has infected 8,538 inmates, killing 21.

While serving a spokesman and legislative liaison for the Department of Corrections, Graves has weathered other tumultuous periods at the department, including the resumption of executions in 2017, a series of violent prison attacks later that year and persistent problems with staff vacancies at several state prisons.

“The staff and leadership team of the department are some of the most dedicated public servants I have had the honor to meet,” Graves said while accepting the governor’s nomination Thursday. “My commitment to them is that we will remain focused on public safety, successful offender re-entry, and working together to meet our various challenges and to improve the efficiency of our service.”

Graves, who is 37, graduated with a degree in criminal justice from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. He also has a master’s degree in public administration from Webster University. He lives in Little Rock with his family.