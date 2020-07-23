Hands will be full for Hogs in opener

Nevada receiver Elijah Cooks makes a catch against Ohio during last season’s Potato Bowl. The Wolf Pack, who are scheduled to play Arkansas on Sept. 5, were picked to finish second in the Mountain West Conference in a preseason coaches poll. (AP file photo)

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas Razorbacks will be trying to snap a nine-game losing streak when they kick off the season on Sept. 5.

If the Razorbacks kick off the season on that date.

College football teams and fans remain on edge as the covid-19 pandemic, which has already canceled or postponed many games this fall, continues across the country. The SEC, led by Commissioner Greg Sankey, is expected to give an update on the viability of football some time late next week.

If the Razorbacks kick off on Sept. 5, their opener against Nevada is not expected to be a pushover.

The Wolf Pack, led by fourth-year coach Jay Norvell, were picked to finish second in the West Division of the Mountain West by league coaches in voting released this week. While the Mountain West announced it was postponing its virtual media days, the conference elected to release its preseason voting. It is the highest preseason projection for the Wolf Pack since the Mountain West split into divisions in 2013.

Nevada finished second in the West Division while going 7-6 in 2019 but knocked off No. 24 San Diego State, the division winner, late in the year. That marked the Wolf Pack's first-ever road victory over a top 25 opponent and its first win over a ranked team since the 2010 team upset No. 3 Boise State 34-31 in overtime in what Nevada fans call "The Miracle at Mackay."

The Wolf Pack was picked to finish second in its division in 2020 behind San Diego State, which received 19 of 21 first-place votes. Nevada received the other two first-place votes and was projected ahead of Hawai'i, Fresno State, San Jose State and UNLV. The Razorbacks' lengthy losing streak was started in a 31-24 upset loss to San Jose State last Sept. 21.

Nevada is still scheduled to open the season the week before its trip to Arkansas by hosting the University of California-Davis on Aug. 29.

Nevada defensive end Dom Peterson, a first-team All-Mountain West choice as a sophomore, was selected to the watch lists for the Outland Trophy and the Bronco Nagurski Trophy this week.

Peterson, 6-foot, 295-pounds from Harbor City, Calif., ranked second in the MWC with nine sacks and 15 tackles for loss in 2019.

Peterson is not the only decorated standout for the Wolf Pack.

Brandon Talton, a preseason All-Mountain West pick, was among 30 players named to the watch list for the Lou Groza Award, which is presented annually to the nation's top kicker. As a true freshman in 2019, Talton made 21 field goals, tied for third in the MWC, including his first 13. He kicked a 56-yarder to beat Purdue to earn MWC Special Teams Player of the Week for the first of three times last season.

Additionally, junior running back Toa Taua was selected for a spot on the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker Award, which is presented to the nation's top running back. Arkansas' Rakeem Boyd earned the same distinction last week.

Taua, a MWC honorable mention choice last year, led Nevada with 807 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. The 5-9, 210-pounder averaged 4.1 yards per carry.

Also senior Elijah Cooks was one of 55 players named to the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, which is given to the nation's top receiver. Cooks broke out in 2019, leading Nevada with 76 catches for 926 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns. He had at least three receptions in 12 of 13 games. Cooks also had 14 catches for 197 yards in a 30-21 loss to Ohio in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.