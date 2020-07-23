MLB exhibition scores

MLB Exhibition
Wednesday's scores
Miami 6, Atlanta 2
St. Louis 6, Kansas City 3
Cincinnati 2, Detroit 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Minnesota 3
Cleveland 5, Pittsburgh 3
Toronto at Boston, ccd.
Colorado at Texas, (n)
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, (n)
San Diego at LA Angels, (n)
