Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Joshua White, of Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with sexual assault. White was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Keylan Hall, 20, of 4452 Beaver Lane in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with burglary, theft of property and criminal trespass. Hall was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Kenneth Sprecher, 47, of 12374 Pine Tree Road in Prairie Grove was arrested Wednesday in connection with theft by receiving. Sprecher was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Prairie Grove

• Danial Plack, 39, of 311 E. Thurman St. in Prairie Grove was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. Plack was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

• Johnny Martin, 47, of Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with theft by receiving. Martin was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Jennifer Buercklin, 41, of 9164 S. Hoddle Place in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft by receiving. Buercklin was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Jeffery Neal, 37, of 115 Giles Road in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Neal was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Ashley Shelley, 29, of 40 Wolf Den Road in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with forgery. Shelley was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.