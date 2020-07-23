Oklahoma kicker says yes to Razorbacks

Cameron Little, one of the nation's top high school kickers, orally committed to the University of Arkansas on Wednesday.

Little, 6-2, 170 pounds, of Moore (Okla.) Southmoore, received a scholarship offer from the Razorbacks on Tuesday and chose Arkansas over offers from Colorado, Oklahoma State, Nevada, Air Force, Army and Navy.

His recruitment was led by special teams coordinator Scott Fountain. Little visited Fayetteville on March 7 and came away impressed with Fountain's resume that includes coaching 2019 Lou Groza Award winner Rodrigo Blankenship at Georgia.

"I know Coach Fountain coached at Georgia and several other SEC schools, and he's put about five guys into the NFL over his coaching career," Little said. "I know he just put Rodrigo Blankenship from Georgia into the NFL. That right there kind of solidified why I wanted to go there. I know he's really good with special teams."

If Little signs with Arkansas, he'll be the first scholarship kicker to ink with the Hogs since Cole Hedlund in 2014. The March trip to Fayetteville also allowed him to get to know most of the coaching staff.

"I feel like the whole coaching staff really talked to me, not just Coach Fountain," Little said. "I feel like that set them apart from other schools because usually only the coordinators talk to me, but I feel like I had a good feeling with every part of that coaching staff."

Little made 5 of 7 field goal attempts with a long of 46 yards as a junior. He made all 14 of his extra-point attempts and punted 26 times for a 34.3-yard average. Nine of his punts were downed inside the 20-yard line.

Little also had 26 kickoffs with 20 touchbacks. He has been selected to play in the All-American Bowl in January.

Chris Sailer and Kohl's Kicking rank him the No. 2 kicker in the 2021 class. Sailer rates him the No. 7 punter nationally, while Kohl's Kicking rates him No. 8.

A strong desire to play in the SEC helped Arkansas with Little.

"I wanted to go and play at an SEC school because I feel like that's the best conference in the country, Little said, "and reason No. 3 is it's close to home, and I feel like I can earn the spot my freshman year."

Little has a 3.6 unweighted and 4.1 weighted grade-point average. He's looking to major in business marketing but is also considering journalism. Arkansas' facilities also put the Razorbacks ahead of the other schools.

"LSU's and Oklahoma State's facilities weren't as near as good as Arkansas'," he said. "I feel like that part has to do with the SEC and how big the SEC conference is."

Little is the Razorbacks' 16th commitment for the 2021 class.

Oral commitments are nonbinding.