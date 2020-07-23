Parkview QB Landon Rogers re-commits to Razorbacks

Little Rock Parkview quarterback Landon Rogers committed to Arkansas for a second time Thursday.

Rogers committed to the Razorbacks on April 16 but reopened his recruitment July 4.

“For starters, when I first got the offer I sort of jumped the gun when I should’ve stopped and paused,” Rogers said. “When I stopped and paused the more I thought, 'Well, man, I’ve always been a Razorback. I always wanted to be a Razorback.'

"So I talked to my coaches and talked to my family, and Arkansas is home man. I’ve always been (a Razorback). They treat people great up there. I’ve been up there numerous times."

Rogers, 6-5, 213 pounds, has offers from Kansas, North Texas, Houston, Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe and Coastal Carolina.

He is the second Parkview player to commit to Arkansas in the past week. Tight end Erin Outley committed to the Razorbacks last weekend.

“It's a great benefit to have that chemistry for four years with a monster like he is,” Rogers said.

Rogers has a 305-pound bench press, 450-pound squat and 305-pound power clean. Patriots Coach Brad Bolding is high on Rogers.

“Big-time arm strength, high ceiling, made huge gains each year, puts in work to get better,” Bolding said. “He’s not even close to reaching his fullest potential. He’s a leader on and off the field and a member of our team council."

Rogers completed 99 of 182 passes for 1,661 yards and 19 touchdowns, and was intercepted twice as a junior. He rushed 93 times for 584 yards and 10 touchdowns.

As a sophomore, Rogers completed 64 of 102 passes for 713 yards and 8 touchdowns, and rushed for 135 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Rogers possesses excellent size along with elite arm strength. He has recorded 4.56 seconds in the 40-yard dash along with a 4.06 pro-agility shuttle and 37-inch vertical.

He's the Hogs' 17th commitment in the 2021 class.

“It’s out there now and it’s staying out there,” Rogers said of his commitment. “There’s no going back."

Should Rogers or Outley sign with the Razorbacks, they would be the first to do so from the Little Rock School District since defensive end Antwain Robinson and safety Kevin Thornton of Central in 2005.

Arkansas has also offered Parkview running backs James Jointer (a junior) and Darien Bennett (sophomore).